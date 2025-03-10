03/10/2025



Updated at 11:44 p.m.





Cornellà hosted a Catalan derby in which the Espanyol I was going to look for revenge after the humiliating 4-1 he received in the first leg and counteract good results of their persecutors. For its part, Girona did not want Fall defeated for the first time In the periquito fief or lose sight of the European positions.

Tense party, with domain gerundense and perica efficiency. The three points escaped those of Manolo, who They yielded Too terrain against a very lethal rival above and ended up fitting after a Penalty that Urkovisibly affected after being changed, it could have saved. Those of Míchel They generated tozuda insistence, but they needed the Maximum penalty To write down.

Girona came out with the ideas much clearer and did not take long in monopolize possession. The verticality of Míchel in the initial minutes relived for Espanyol the Lute memories of November in Montilivi. The Gerundenses arrivals warned of Espanyol, who saw Bryan Gil and Tsygankov stepped on an area with ease. A center of the Ukrainian end was ready inside that, after a rebound, he cleared Kumbulla.

Girona left no possibility of replica to your rival. But paradoxically, the clearest occasion so far (33 ‘) came from the Periquito painting. The party plan of Manolobased on waiting back and attacking counterattacks Vertical, almost perfectly when Jofre left with skill of two players from Girona and left her for Poado. The ‘7’ Peric Gazzaniga took out a hand Providencial – which is not worth looking for meaning – to divert the ball. Disbelief in Cornellà before the action of the Argentine goal.









The script of the party did not seem willing to suffer changes. He Girona He did not give up an apex of possession or conceived to leave when Intermediate without advantage On the scoreboard.

Final minutes of incandescence due to arbitration drift. The Pipple is missing on the edge of area A Omar When the play was in many meters inaugurated a followed by reproaches To Cordero Vega who sent the Pericos in Cornellà too much hot To eat the sandwich.

At the beginning of the second act, Girona was still involved in generating danger. However, in a transitional play Made in Manolo González EspanyolJofre Carreras undertook a gallop that would not stop until he reached the immediate vicinity of the area. He Periquito extreme He disagreed the Padado option, which was waiting on the right side, and invented a SHOT SHOT to the Gazzaniga stick to put the 1-0 (50 ‘).

The goal raised the cheer up to Espanyol, who won security In defense and chained several dangerous robberies at the exit of the Girona ball and a couple of centered shooting.

But the gunpowder that Girona has up It is not a small thing And, with that, looking for the tie was forced. Tsygankov did not arrive from Milagro to the center of Bryan Gil, which passed bordering The goal line.

With the Espanyol folded behind and incapacitated to take out the ball, Míchel knew it was time to attack. Portu, Stuani and Danjuma They were chosen by Girona coach to try to materialize the danger incessant of his team. The center in Danjuma could not be finished by any of the players of Girona who they truffled the area.

The last section of the game was of extreme suffering for Espanyol, which was locked suffering from lethality of Girona. Joan García He dressed as a Peric Your counterpart in the other goal.

Girona put about 40 centers throughout the game. He Siege It was clear, distressing. In 87, Urko was stopping the progression of TSYGANKOV (Sublim He committed penalty. Stuani, experienced, took the ball and scored through a “half panenka” overwhelming temper. He only lacked Joan Stop a penalty …

He Girona He tested and tested. He Espanyol He ended up sweating and signing the draw with it. Slut taste for the pericada, knowing that another victory with the usual method could have arrived. The visitors generated a lot and owned the game, but needed a penalty to score. You have to look in the long term to assess this distribution of points.

Party file

Espanyol: Joan García, Omar, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero, Král, Pol (88 ‘Calero), Urko (88’ Expósito), Jofre (70 ‘Tejero), Padado (90+2’ Antoniu), Roberto (90+2 ‘Véliz).

Girona: Gazzaniga, Blind, Krejci, Miguel Gutiérrez (83 ‘Juanpe), Arnau (83’ Van de Beek), Arthur (69 ‘Portu), Yangel, Iván Martínez, Bryan Gil (76’ Danjuma), Miovski (68 ‘Stuani), Tsygankov.

Goals: 1-0 Jofre (50 ‘), 1-1 Stuani (87’).

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian). He admonished Krejci (12 ‘), Pol Lozano (22’), Expósito (47 ‘), Padado (47’), M.gutiérrez (61 ‘), B.gil (74’).