Sometimes a gun suddenly appears. Or a knife. Sometimes they come across balls of cocaine. Then again she is verbally abused. This is not the police station, but the emergency room of a hospital, where they try to save lives. “People are getting angry more and more quickly.”
Cock Rijneveen
Latest update:
09:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#average #times #day #aggression #emergency #department #39This #normal39
Leave a Reply