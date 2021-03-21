The president of the United States, Joe Biden, during an appearance. ERIC BARADAT / AFP

Do you know how much a trillion dollars is? According to the Royal Spanish Academy, it is “one million billion”, that is, the number one followed by 18 zeros (in English, a trillion is number one followed by 12 zeros). The United States Government has just decided that it is going to spend 1,900,000 million dollars (that is, 1.9 followed by 11 zeros) in response to the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19. An avalanche of money …