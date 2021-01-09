Rescuers found a woman’s body under a snow block after an avalanche in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, reports TASS…

It is noted that volunteer Maxim Inikhov, who is participating in the search and rescue operation, told the agency about this. It is emphasized that the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed information about the death of a woman.

“At 03:22 Moscow time, an injured woman with no signs of life was found,” the emergency department said.

According to the TV channel REN TV, the deceased is the wife of a local businessman. Currently, the entrepreneur himself and a six-month-old boy may be under the snow. It is reported that the eldest child of the spouses was found and hospitalized in serious condition.

Let us remind you that an avalanche came down on the evening of January 8 in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex near Norilsk. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, up to six buildings were under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is being carried out at the site of the emergency. Earlier, Yevgeny Panferov, head of the Norilsk Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Department, said that the rescued young man received multiple fractures and extensive frostbite.

Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region has started checking. In particular, investigators are establishing the number of people who could be under the snow.