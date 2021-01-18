An avalanche has occurred at the popular Russian ski resort in Karachay-Cherkessia. On Monday, January 18, reports Interfax with reference to an informed source.

According to him, the incident took place in the Dombai area near the Mussa-Achitara mountain. According to preliminary data, the snow mass covered one of the slopes and the people who were on it, as well as two carriages for renting ski equipment.

“The fate of the four people is unknown,” the agency’s source said. He also said that the cafe was damaged as a result of the incident.

Currently, the site of the incident is being examined and tourists are being searched.

In its turn Telegram-channel “112” reports that under the snow there may be ten people, including children.

Last weekend it also became known that a tourist from the Moscow region was covered with an avalanche in the mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria. An extreme skier born in 1970 left the marked track into the forbidden zone, caused a snow mass to descend at an altitude of 2.3 thousand meters and died.