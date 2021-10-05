The autopsy performed by the coroner Stefano Pierotti confirmed the causes of the death of a 56-year-old nurse. Operative at the San Luca hospital in Lucca, Giovanna Colombini died of a head injury after an incredible and tragic accident that took place last Tuesday in the parking lot of the health facility reserved for employees. The community is in mourning for his disappearance.

The pm Enrico Corucci he had ordered the autopsy examination on the woman’s body, to close the investigative framework for what was a real tragedy. The incident was also recorded by a video camera surveillance present in the hospital rest area.

Tuesday morning, around 6.30, the woman had been lightly hit by a Fiat Punto. At the helm is a 61-year-old woman who works as OSS in the San Luca hospital in Lucca, the same as the 56-year-old nurse. A bump light which made Giovanna lose her balance, which she has in falling hit his head on the asphalt.

Giovanna Colombini suffered a impact violent on the road. The head injury unfortunately did not give her a chance. The doctors of the San Luca hospital immediately intervened to be able to help her, but they could not do anything for her.

The coworkers and colleagues she worked with every day are grief-stricken and huddled around the family at the funeral that took place on October 2, 2021, at 16, at the church of Capannori, in the province of Lucca.

Giovanna Colombini, who died of head trauma: organs donated

The family agreed to the organ donation of the 56-year-old woman, who will thus be able to save other people waiting for a transplant. A last gesture of love for a nurse who had always worked to help others.

The 61-year-old OSS who was driving the car that hit her (and who worked at her own hospital) is now investigated for road murder.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: