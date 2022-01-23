Foggia, an autopsy was carried out on the body of the 1-year-old girl found lifeless in her cot: an investigation started

It was performed yesterday morning the autopsy on the body of Annalucia, the 1 year old girl found lifeless in his cot. The prosecutor on duty has decided to open an investigation file, to understand the exact cause that led to his tragic and sudden death.

At first it was assumed that everything had happened for one presumed cot death. However, a few hours later the same investigators decided to start an investigation.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place in the night between Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th January. In the small town of Morning, in the province of Foggia.

From the story of the parents, the little girl was the previous evening asleep in his cot, just like it always did. There was nothing he did presage the drama.

At some point though, Mom woke up and when she went to check daughter, found that he was no longer breathing. Together with the dad they have alerted quickly the health workers, who intervened promptly on the spot.

Doctors tried to revive for a long time the little one, but in the end they had no other chance than give up. In fact they found the death right in his home.

The autopsy on the body of the 1 year old girl found dead in her cot

In the house of the family, the police also arrived. Initially yes he assumed that the drama had occurred due to an alleged death in a cot. However, a few hours after the pm Iannotti has decided to open a file investigation.

As due deed in order to proceed with the autopsy examination, he entered both parents.

The coroner carried out an autopsy on the girl’s body in the morning of Saturday 22 January. Now he has it available 90 days in order to complete the full report and to deliver it to the Prosecutor’s Office. The mayor in the small town, given the tragedy, decided to show affection and closeness to this family struck by a terrible mourning.