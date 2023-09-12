“Marisa had her head on her neck, she did everything for her daughter!” The statements of Marisa Leo’s lawyer

Yesterday, Monday 11 September, the medical examiner performed an autopsy on the body of Marisa Leo, the 39-year-old woman who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner, Angelo Reina. The man subsequently decided to take his own life, with the same weapon used in the crime.

All are currently underway investigations by the police, to understand what happened and above all, the reasons that pushed the 42-year-old to commit a crime similar gesture.

Angelo Reina ended his ex’s life with several blows to the abdomen. The coroner’s report which will arrive in a few weeks will have to establish whether it could have been saved, or if his death occurred instantly. Furthermore, we are also thinking of carrying out the test on the 42-year-old’s body, to understand if he was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Marisa had decided to definitively end that story July. She had met her ex several times, also because they were together the trust of their little girl.

Given the situation, he had also decided to report it in 2020, but ultimately decided to withdraw it. The lawyer and her friend who assisted her during these moments of her life Lorenzo Marchesein an interview with Fanpage.itexplained the situation Marisa was experiencing.

The words of Marisa Leo’s lawyer

I know that the autopsy examination was carried out on Marisa Leo’s body today, but for now there are no other updates on the investigations conducted by the authorities. I was her lawyer, as well as a long-time friend. When she needed legal protection for the stalking complaint made against her ex. She had decided to drop it at a certain point, to prevent her daughter’s father from having problems with the law. He then promised to be ready to undertake a journey with a psychologist. He had done it, finally, and he was carrying on like that. She wasn’t naive and she certainly wasn’t deluding herself.