She added that the Marineland amusement park where Kiska was living reported the incident to her.

“Marineland Park informed the ministry of the death of a female whale named Kiska at the park on March 9, 2023. An autopsy of the dead whale was performed by professionals,” Brent Ross, a spokesman for the Ontario Department of Public Security, said in an emailed statement.

A small sack was caught in Icelandic waters in 1979 and died at the age of 47.

According to park officials, Keska’s health has deteriorated in recent weeks.

“The marine mammal care team and experts did everything they could to provide Keska with comfort and will grieve her loss,” zoo officials were quoted by local media as saying.

Animal Justice, a non-profit animal rights group, called for an investigation into Kiska’s treatment by officials in Marineland.