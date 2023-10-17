On October 17, Maxim Sokolov, an expert at the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru, told Izvestia how to prepare a car for the off-season and not overpay during the rush period.

Firstly, he noted that before the onset of cold weather it is important to conduct a detailed diagnosis of the car. The first thing you should take care of is replacing summer tires. The second is the battery (you should check the electrolyte level and its transparency, and also clean the terminals from oxidation). It is also necessary to check the engine oil (oil thickened from cold causes increased wear of parts).

“The cooling system also requires attention. If water was added to antifreeze or different types of compounds were mixed, this could lead to engine damage – you need to drain the remainder and fill in new antifreeze. In the off-season, the health of the brake system is especially important. It is important to replace brake fluid regularly, and replace worn pads – all wheels should brake equally,” Sokolov added.

Also, according to his recommendation, with the onset of cold weather, you should check the wiper blades – they wear out quickly and may not clean the glass well. To reduce the risk of body corrosion, you can treat the surfaces with special protective agents. In addition, he advised checking the locks, since if water got into the cracks, it could freeze and prevent the door from opening. Therefore, it is better to pre-treat them with water-repellent aerosols and silicone lubricants.

The stove also requires checking – the air flow should spread evenly and be felt in the knee area. When turned on, there should be no unnecessary sounds, such as knocks or creaks, Sokolov noted.

According to him, preparations should be carried out in advance, without waiting for the onset of winter. The optimal time is mid-autumn, when the temperature has not yet dropped below +5…+7 degrees.

“The sooner you start preparing, the more profitable it will be for the motorist. With the arrival of the first frost, it will be difficult to avoid queues at the tire service center. If you need to buy new wheels, it is best to buy them assembled – you don’t have to deal with balancing and disassembling them. Another option for saving is to take your own spare parts and consumables to the service,” he added.

​In conclusion, the expert noted that most of the work can be done independently, without resorting to the help of car services. For example, change the engine oil, check the level of technical fluids, assess the serviceability of the brake system, as well as treat door locks and buy new windshield wipers.

On October 12, auto expert Dmitry Popov said that summer tires should be changed to winter ones when the average daily air temperature stops rising above +5 degrees. Before this period, “changing shoes” can be dangerous, and it is important not to be late with changing tires.