The period of changing summer tires to winter tires is approaching. On October 11, experts from the international network of car service centers FIT SERVICE told Izvestia about the basic rules for seasonal tire replacement, the risks and mistakes of motorists.

“If the winter tires you are planning to install are new, then we recommend replacing them in advance. You should go to tire fitting during a period when the average daily temperature is +5…+7 degrees. In our country, in most regions, such weather sets in around mid-October. After installing new tires, for the first 500 km, you must avoid speeds above 70 km/h, as well as sudden starts and emergency braking. This will allow you to “break in” the tires and prepare them for the winter season,” recommended technical director of the network Alexey Ruzanov.

If you plan to install winter tires that are not new, then, according to him, it is important to make sure that the tread depth is more than 4 mm. You should also check the rubber production date – it is marked on the sidewall of the tire in an oval stamp. If the service life has been exceeded, and the tread is still of sufficient depth, then the wheels still need to be replaced.

“We cannot continue to use such tires; there is a risk of unforeseen situations on the road. As for the replacement time, tires that have already been used can be installed at an average daily temperature of +4…+5 degrees,” he emphasized.

Speaking about what is better – tires or wheels on rims, the expert noted that you can choose any convenient option.

“We recommend that you always change the wheels. Front and rear wheels wear differently, and with independent suspension, the left and right wheels may also wear unevenly. Therefore, they need to be rearranged every season. It is also important to take into account the directionality and asymmetry of the tires,” added Ruzanov.

If the tires are on rims, then, according to him, they need to be balanced before the season. This will avoid beating, excessive load on the suspension, and will also affect the handling of the car.

He advised choosing studded or velcro tires according to your region of residence. Friction tires are better suited for regions with mild climates where rain and sleet prevail.

“But if the region has a frosty winter, the snow is poorly cleared, and there is such a thing as ice, then it is better to choose studded tires. For most regions of our country, spikes are preferable. Such tires will allow you to avoid unforeseen situations on the roads,” the expert added.

He also noted that it is better not to use all-season tires, as they underperform their functions both in winter and summer.

“As for choosing a tire brand, I can reassure car owners. Now the situation with tires is stable, there is no shortage, the market has fully adapted to the new conditions. There is still a stock of remnants of those brands that have left or are leaving the country; large distributors have already established parallel import supplies. In addition, a huge number of Chinese brands have appeared. The line of Chinese manufacturers includes both economy segment and more expensive tires. There are no quality complaints about Chinese tires,” Ruzanov emphasized.

After a seasonal change of tires, according to him, it is imperative to check the wheel alignment.

In turn, the marketing director of the same network of car service centers said that the average prices for tire fitting in Russia have not changed significantly compared to the spring season, as well as last year. According to him, the cost of the service averages 2,400 rubles, which is 7% higher than last year. The adjustment is comparable to the level of general inflation in the country.

The day before the head of the PEC: MALL marketplace, Sergei Burov, told Izvestia how you can independently reduce the risk of various vehicle breakdowns. In particular, he advised warming up the car before each trip. According to him, in summer one minute of warming up is enough, in winter – at least three. At the same time, in the cold season it is not recommended to press the gas sharply.