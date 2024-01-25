The Russian Army is many times superior to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in terms of the amount of ammunition, which makes its breakthrough at the front possible. Colonel of the General Staff of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner stated this in an interview with the German television channel ntv Nachrichten.

“In certain sectors of the front, on average, about 2 thousand shells are fired per day from the Ukrainian side, and about 10 thousand are fired from the Russian side. This means that we again have a ratio of one to five, and this, of course, automatically affects the situation on battlefield,” he said in an interview published on January 22 on the publication’s YouTube channel.

Reisner recalled that the European Union has not delivered the promised million shells to Ukraine by the end of 2023. In addition, the United States is not able to fully help the Kyiv regime, since it has to supply ammunition for Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Austrian colonel, all this creates the opportunity for a Russian breakthrough.

On January 24, the Business Insider portal reported that American weapons in Ukraine are beginning to work intermittently because the United States does not have money that could be spent on repairs. At the same time, Pentagon press secretary Major General Patrick Ryder explained at a briefing that at present Kyiv may not expect help from Washington because there are no funds left for support.

Earlier, on January 23, it was reported that the United States, which is unable to send the ammunition and missiles Ukraine needs, will hold a monthly meeting with representatives of about 50 countries of the contact group to provide military assistance to the state. Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh noted that at the moment the United States cannot provide security assistance, but the state's partners continue to do so.

On January 22, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that the next few months will be critical for Ukraine as much of its weapons are depleted, but the United States is committed to supporting Kyiv and will continue to help.

On January 16, British historian Neil Ferguson, in an interview with the newspaper Die Welt, said that the Russian Armed Forces would make a decisive breakthrough this year. In addition, the historian emphasized that American support for Ukraine is weakening. In his opinion, the same thing happened earlier with Iraq and Afghanistan.

At the end of December, CNBC reported that if Western countries stop supporting Ukraine, the start of negotiations with Russia will be inevitable. It was noted that another year of conflict had depleted the military resources of Western countries, which led to a decrease in political appetite for the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.