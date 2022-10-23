The fight to conquer the Moon has not ended since Neil Armstrong stepped on our natural satellite on October 16, 1969, as plans to colonize this space territory continue to advance, as recently an Australian space company reported that it plans grow plants in space.

As announced by the company Lunaria One project leader, his intention is to experiment with horticulture on the Moon by 2025 through the mission called “Experiment Australian Lunar for the Promotion of Horticulture”, (ALEPH).

The mission seeks to evaluate the capabilities of various plants to tolerate the soil conditions of the Moon and thus seek alternative crops in the future.

The Australian National University is one of the educational entities that has joined the project and they have defined this project as a step towards the cultivation of plants for the production of food, medicine and oxygen crucial for human life on the Moon.

Plants will be carefully selected on the mission based on their germination rates and their tolerance to extreme temperature changes in space.

Likewise, this research, in which other institutions such as the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), RMIT University, ANU and Ben Gurion University in Israel participate, as well as industry organizations, opens an opportunity to create environments for the cultivation in extreme situations and puts to reflection the challenges to manage alternatives for the food security of the future.