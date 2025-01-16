01/16/2025



Updated at 11:25 a.m.





An Australian influencer has been accused of poisoning her daughter with medication to obtain donations and increase her followers on her social networks. The woman had managed to collect contributions worth more than 36,000 euros.

The accused, who lived in the city of Queensland in Australia, has recounted on social networks how her daughter was fighting against a terminal disease. On the other hand, the researchers who had studied the case have alleged that the youngest one year old She was under the influence of drugs where the woman had subsequently recorded herself with her to show her “immense anguish and pain.”

The police had begun the investigation on October 15, after the doctors raised the alarm, when the baby had been admitted to the hospital with “serious emotional and physical disorders and damage”. Tests were carried out to detect if the minor had consumed unauthorized medications. The results had come back positive in January.

After months of investigation, the 34-year-old woman was accused of torture, administering poison to the minor, producing child exploitation material and fraud.









Between August and October, investigators have alleged that the woman had given her daughter various prescription and pharmacy medications, without any approval. According to the investigation carried out by the police force, The woman even used medications from a third person to drug her.

The woman raised more than 36,000 euros

“There are no words to describe how repulsive crimes of this nature are,” Inspector Paul Dalton of the Queensland Police told the press this Thursday.

The woman had raised more than 36,000 euros (60,000 Australian dollars) through donations received through the GoFundMe platform. Inspector Dalton has expressed that efforts are being made to return the money to the donors. The woman is ultimately due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this Friday.