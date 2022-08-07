My aunt Rubí writes to me saying that she is moving to Madrid. The news makes me very happy in the case of my mother’s younger sister, my christening godmother, influential like no other in my sentimental education. At the same time, I can’t help but think about how contradictory her decision was, because if Aunt Rubí has ​​any indisputable weakness, it’s the sea. At seventy years old, recently retired from the factory where she became general manager, and after living for decades in her house on the San Miguel boardwalk, back in Lima, with that view of the Pacific that is not precious but comforting, settling down in a city without cost, no matter how Madrid it is, it sounds absurd to me. I don’t know whether to warn her that she will miss the sea as I miss it every time the inclement summer arrives. The aunt is so sensitive that she might even think that I am trying to dissuade her from her decision. “You sure don’t want to see me”, she would tell me, I can bet. But it’s not like that. I just can’t imagine her far from the sea. Most of my memories with her are associated with specific beaches. I can see her right now lying on a sun lounger in El Silencio, back in the day when there were still those little wooden restaurants a few meters from the shore where they served ceviche so fresh that the pieces of fish dangled on the plate, between the sweet potato and the lettuce, and were served by indistinguishable-looking waiters: seventeen-year-olds with wiry hair, sunburned skin, wearing tank tops, knee-length Hawaiian swim trunks, and tight shell collars. I see Aunt Rubí under an umbrella with the Inka Cola logo, smearing her pale body with sunscreen, devouring, by herself, a whole portion of mussels a la chalaca in a polyethylene container, extracting little green bottles of Pilsen Callao from a red igloo filled with ice cubes. In a few minutes he will enter the sea, but not before crossing himself, commending himself to Saint Judas Tadeo, he will face the first waves without panic, he will cover his nose to dive, he will give three or four strokes that will expose his inexperience, he will jump out in the sand to loosen her ears, and then she will give the crowd of vacationers the spectacle of her blue swimsuit, according to her identical to the one worn by Deborah Kerr in From Here to Eternity. I couldn’t list the times when, during my childhood vacations, my aunt took me to El Silencio in her truck, that orange station wagon whose radiator overheated every 10 kilometers, forcing us to make technical stops. The two of us went, well the three of us telling about his historical Maltese dog, Marcuchi, whom everyone in the family called almost contemptuously Marcucha (years later we would find out that his name was pronounced Marcucci, like the gangster from I don’t know what Italian movie) . The fact is that the dog also came, she perched on my legs and demanded me with growls to lower the glass on my side to stick her head out and feel how the dirty wind from the Panamericana Sur combed the hair on her face. During those journeys, my aunt inserted cassettes into the radio that she carried in the glove compartment, a traveling disco of questionable versatility where Serrat, Alberto Cortez and Raphael lived with the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. Once we got to the beach, and only after settling down on the sand under the Inka Cola umbrella, my aunt agreed to buy me ice cream from the wheelbarrow, but not before negotiating its price until it was reduced by half. Then he would uncover one of his Pilsen and start reading strips of Quino while out of the corner of his eye he noticed the characters on the shore: popsicle players, vendors of chicken sandwiches “with thirty-six bites”, groups of young girls in bikinis whom they she referred to as skinny pitucas and other ladies with tropical bathing suits that for my aunt were huachafa cholas. It always seemed to me that the raucous atmosphere of that beach—ice cream horns, drunken laughter, horrible songs coming from restaurant loudspeakers—contrasted with the stillness that its name evoked. Having baptized it El Silencio, more than an inconsistency, seemed like a provocation. However, I was so happy with my aunt Rubí in that piece of the Lima coast that none of it was ever unpleasant for me.

In the mid-1980s, my father rented a house on the beach in San Bartolo. We spent an unforgettable summer, except for one single day. Aunt Rubí arrived very early to spend Sunday with us for a birthday or something like that. Before lunch she walked to the resort pier, took off her Panamanian hat bought at the toll booth, and threw herself into the sea with an unorthodox dive that turned into a belly slam. Great was the surprise of the guests when, after about thirty-five minutes, the aunt returned with her arms and legs infested with red marks and a strange rash with bubble-like eruptions. The children of the house looked at her horrified and some of her began to spread the rumor that an electric manta ray had inoculated her poison. The truth is that she had been stung by some malaguas and, at the same time, her skin had suffered the ravages of the unusual thirty-five degree heat, causing a prickly heat that led my mother to desperately phone each of the doctors that appeared in his personal diary and to turn upside down the overflowing medicine cabinet in the bathroom. My father went to look for a doctor at the San Bartolo post in the company of a friend, a historical militant of the Peruvian left who had a reputation as a healer and insisted that the solution for my aunt was that she pour streams of her own urine on the sores. to placate the effect of bites. The calmest of all was, precisely, Aunt Rubí, who preferred to ignore that disgusting recommendation, and after administering a couple of antihistamines, popping the bubbles on her skin with a hot needle and having a pisco sour in one gulp, she returned calmly to the pier and spent the rest of the afternoon launching into the sea from the pier until the dives were almost perfect.

For a long time, every time Easter approached, we wondered which beach Aunt Rubí would want to camp on this year. Despite being a devout woman, she hated staying home participating in the parish Stations of the Cross or watching The Holy Mantle on television. She said that God was in nature and she went to look for him at her favorite public beaches, León Dormido, Gallardo, Cerro Azul. Only once did my aunt accept my mother’s invitation to set up a camp in the beach branch of an exclusive club in Lima. She got there she arrived in her orange station wagon, carrying under her arm her red igloo stuffed with cold beers and her Quino strips. I remember that the first night, somewhat drunk, she dedicated herself to launching invectives against her boss, engineer Leandro Manizales, then general manager of the factory. My aunt had just asked him for a reasonable salary increase, but he had refused to grant it, using excuses that seemed false to her. The next morning, my mother asked him to come to the club office to ask for a new support for the gas stove. The aunt, who has always been pragmatic, decided to look for some blunt object on her own to serve as a support. After half an hour without results, she approached the dumpsters placed along the boardwalk and poked her head into each one, just like recyclers and beggars do. She was in those she was, picking up rubbish, poking around in the filthy bottom of the bins, when she suddenly heard a voice that became tragically familiar to her. “Rubbercinda? Are you?”. It was the engineer Leandro Manizales, the manager of the factory, who, on the arm of his new second wife, could not get out of his astonishment at such an unexpected encounter. Then my aunt Rubí, Rubercinda by birth, my mother’s younger sister, my godmother at baptism, the only one of nine children who managed to study for a degree and become the pride of the family, she, prey to a stutter that had never before experienced, and aware of his homeless behavior, he was full of explanations —as unlikely as the ones he had received when asking for the salary increase— and hastened the dismissal as quickly as he could. On the Monday after Easter, however, when she arrived at her office, she received double the raise she had requested. When I told my mother about it on the phone, she repeated her favorite religious phrase: “It’s a little miracle of Saint Jude.”

There is no way to detach the sea from my aunt Rubí’s biography. I can’t imagine her in Madrid going to cool off in the swamp or the municipal swimming pools in the middle of the year. I’m going to warn her at the risk of her getting mad at me. No one knows better than me how depressed he would be without a beach at hand where he could toast his pale skin, drink beers at will with his feet buried in the sand, thrash his belly between wave after wave, and continue to wear with self-confidence and dignity the only swimsuit he wears. I met him, the blue one, the Deborah Kerr one.