It is not clear who the author is, an audio message has emerged on the crash of the Freccia Tricolore: the words of the Prosecutor’s Office

The message that has spread on the web in the last few hours regarding the crash of the car is not on record Tricolor Arrow. This is audio that would have been recorded between the pilots immediately after the events.

“Pony 4 has fallen. They had given him a status for more than moderate bird strikes, it was severe. On takeoff he made a very bad bird strike, he caught a lot of birds ”. It would be an audio broadcast by Republicwhich would prove the hypothesis ofimpact with a flock of birds. However, the Prosecutor’s Office was keen to point out that the audio message is not on file, because at the moment it is not clear who the author is and whether it is authentic.

It is an audio that is not on record because we do not know who the author is or even if it is authentic. We are proceeding with the acquisition of all the technical data to try to reconstruct the details of what happened.

Freccia Tricolore: the investigations will be long and complex

The Prosecutor who is handling the case explained that the investigations will be long and complex. Birds that ended up in the engine are one of the hypotheses, but the cause is not yet clear. The only thing that is certain is that the family’s car, at that moment, was traveling on the road that borders the airport and was involved in the crash.

Unfortunately a 5 year old girl died, she was stuck in the vehicle. The father, mother and brother were taken to hospital and, fortunately, their lives are not in danger. The father said he had tried to untie his little girl until the last moment, but that he didn’t succeed. She continues to torment herself and wonder where she went wrong. He is the only one in the family who has already been discharged from hospital with a prognosis of 20 days.

The pilot saved himself by parachuting. He was also taken to hospital for the necessary checks, but has already been discharged. No charges against him for the moment. Oscar Del Dò received a warning, necessary to allow investigators to carry out technical exams on the Freccia Tricolore and on the family car.