Was Alessia Pifferi lying to her friend or is she lying now during interrogations? Here's what she said in an audio message from 6 months earlier

Alessia PifferiDuring interrogations, he always declared that he had never given tranquilizers to little Diana. Investigators became suspicious immediately after finding the little girl's lifeless body. Suspicions born from two important elements: an open bottle of En found in the kitchen and the fact that for 6 days, despite the thirst, hunger and heat, no neighbor heard the minor crying.

From the investigations, it emerged that the bottle of En belonged to a “friend” of Alessia Pifferi who often stopped to sleep at her place and that in that single bottle of milk that the woman had left for her daughter Diana, there was no presence of any medicine. However the autopsy revealed small doses of the drug in the little girl's body. So small that they suggest contact or administration dating back to several days before death.

However, one truth has come to contradict the defendant's statements. During the broadcast of the television program 2pmbroadcast on Rai 2, two WhatsApp audios emerged that Alessia Pifferi had sent to a friend and a man six months before the tragedy.

On January 22, 2022, she wrote to a friend:

The problem is one: the little girl starts taking the drops “to relax her” and it doesn't go well. And among other things she regurgitated them all, she didn't sleep for even 40 minutes or half an hour.

While writing to a man with whom she had broken off a relationship:

I can't understand this whole situation, the psychophysical health of the little girl is involved. This little girl is looking for you, day, night, she doesn't even sleep anymore. She eats little or nothing. So if you don't want to know any more definitively, not even about the little girl, tell me. It's not easy for anyone. At least for me it's not easy, also because I see my daughter who is heartbroken.

It would seem that in this latest audio Diana was an excuse to reconnect with her ex-partner. What is the truth? Did she lie to her friend and the man about the drugs and Diana's situation or does she lie now during interrogations?