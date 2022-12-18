The Soccer World Cup culminated in a hectic final played yesterday and the victory of a battling and brilliant Argentina led by a player for history, Leo Messi, without a trace of coldchest that his compatriots reproached him so much. Messi’s complicated relationship with the national team entered this World Cup in a new phase with the incorporation of coach Lionel Scaloni (the youngest in the championship) and allowed us to think that Argentina could escape the disappointment of the defeats suffered in Italy against Germany in 1990. and again against Germany in Brazil in 2014.

This time everything was different from the first moment, and the team was faced with the expectation of winning a World Cup again almost 36 years after Mexico, in 1986. And with Argentina there was also the possibility that the World Cup would return 20 years then to a team from Latin America. The massive presence of the albiceleste fans in the stadium translated the passion for football of a nation, this time yes, carried away after Messi and without stopping chanting their anthems. In the final stretch, the other figure of the match shone, Kylian Mbappé, player for the history of the future and Messi’s natural replacement, both in the ranks of the French team PSG, and owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011. The match was spectacular and it was also the party dreamed by the organization.

What neither the final nor the development of the Cup itself has managed to do is sweeten the image of Qatar as an autocratic regime or of FIFA as a private body streaked with disturbing suspicions of irregular operation. FIFA has actively pursued protest signs announcing players and fans. There was no tolerance either for the gestures that tried to free the Iranian soccer player Ami Nasr-Azadani, sentenced to death in his country, beyond checking whether or not the Iranian players sang the anthem at the beginning of a game or if the German soccer players They posed covering their mouths, as they did, to denounce the censorship that prevails in the country. Neither do the triumphalist statements about the exceptionality (it is understood that sporting) of the World Cup in Qatar by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, convey great credibility, particularly after the unprecedented arrest of one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament for receiving bribes to favor the image of a regime without respect for human rights, without full freedom for women or for the LGTBI collective, and today with gigantic football stadiums that will remain as mute testimonies of nonsense. Only halfway has the laundering macro-operation of a regime that is economically powerful and deeply deficient in human rights worked.

The victory brings a happy moment for Argentina and also for a large part of the Latin American fans, who endorsed the goals from the southerners. Winning the World Cup is a feat that goes beyond the sporting realm. An instant of self-affirmation that in societies struck down by crises and often despised by the richest countries in the West, shows that power lies within them to overcome obstacles and shine with their own strength. The triumph of Argentina, which is that of a team that won in a fair fight and showed the best football on the planet, is also a boost to the dreams of improvement of many Latin American citizens.

Some fans have been less happy than Argentina yesterday, like the Spanish, lost in the round of 16, but that disappointment could be mitigated to some extent with the victory of Argentina and Leo Messi, who also has something Spanish, at 35, as Ángel Di María has it, at 34, authors of the three Argentine goals. The triumph of soccer that Argentina experienced last night and the outburst of transversal and collective joy toured a country dedicated to its team and with the relief of an absolute myth of the nation, Diego Armando Maradona. Argentina already has its third World Cup. The consecration of Messi in the last World Cup that he will play has something of collective reconciliation and also a lot of compensation for past defeats.