Borja Jimenez, the technician who led the FC Cartagena to Second Division, warned at the beginning of the current course that had to change the chip regarding the role that the club was going to have in the silver category. Gone would be the good results of each day, fight for high levels and go to the market with one of the bigger budgets to get the best players. And so it has been, as has been demonstrated in the first round of the championship. So much so that Jiménez was dismissed and his first replacement lasted three days on the bench. Now the witness picks it up Luis Carrion, ex from Córdoba CF, UD Melilla and CD Numancia.

In the port city they were not used to being at the bottom of the table and the bad dynamics of the last section, with a victory in eleven days and the team in relegation places, has taken a toll. Above all, in the relationship of the property with the fans and also in the criticism that there was about Jiménez, as well as much of the squad. The day to day has changed completely, going from the good atmosphere to doubts and tension.

The bench burns

Carrión will be Belmonte’s sixth coach, who kept Palomeque when he arrived in May 2015 at an agonizing moment for the club. Salvation was achieved and Victor Fernandez, idol of the stands, became the first bet of the already owner of the entity to start his 2015-16 project. The results did not follow and the former Albinegro footballer was dismissed, being Alberto Monteagudo the technician for two and a half seasons. In the two complete that the manchego was in front, the playoff was played, but it was marked by defeat in Majadahonda, when the return to professional football was savored and in the last minute he marked the Madrid team.

Gustavo Munúa, signed in 2018, replaced him. The Uruguayan went from doubts to being a reference for the fans. He also did not achieve the long-awaited promotion, but remained on the bench until he decided to accept the proposal of his country’s National in December 2019. And then he hired Borja Jimenez. The Avila did achieve the goal, although after 18 days it was stopped (December 2020). Pepe Aguilar, a trusted man of the leaders, he was chosen as a revulsive but lasted three games.

Economic possibilities

In Second B, FC Cartagena was a club that everyone wanted to go to. The offer of footballers contrasted in the category and even others with experience in Second, was constant. How do you say, he pulled his checkbook to offer high contracts, out of reach for most. It’s not like that, LaLiga tells you what you can spend and sets a budget for you, with the Albinegros being one of the lowest in the competition.

The Albinegra sports commission ‘does not choose’, as it could do before. Demand more knowledge of the market, convince players and coaches of the proposal and that does not always happen. Footballers such as Rubén Castro, Gallar and Nacho Gil landed, but the preparation of the squad has not been successful and the proof of this is the list of casualties that is handled for the winter market.

A rarefied environment

Football has a short memory, but you have to take care of the details. The joy of the promotion lasted until the start of the preseason. The decision to remove players who had been important on the ascent neither the dressing room nor the fans liked it. Even Belmonte went so far as to say that “FC Cartagena is not an NGO” or that the discards had two options, leave or “watch the games sitting next to me.” Those outbursts did not like and less with men like Elady, who was denied the march a year before to CD Tenerife, Cordero, José Ángel, Carlos David and Verza, protagonists in the achievement of the objective. Neither came out in the summer, terminating Cordero and Verza days ago as Elady has become one of the best on the team.

Belmonte, with many successes during his stage, no longer has the absolute backing the one I used to count on. Neither did Manuel Breis, who this year was inaugurating his position as general sports director. He The objective will be to regain the tune between now and June, But for this, it is necessary to hit the winter market and, of course, to achieve permanence.