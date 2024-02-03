Lerici – Un fire it developed in the late morning inside an attic in the Bellavista area of ​​Lerici. Inside the house, overlooking the provincial road to La Serra, the owners were present and immediately raised the alarm.

Someone would have started the flames spark present in the fireplace, but the dynamics of the fire are still being investigated by the firefighters. To facilitate the operations to make the house safe, it was necessary to close the road for about an hour, as there is a bottleneck at that point.

The two people who were in the house were taken to the emergency room for checks, but they are said to be in good condition. An ordinance is expected to be signed during the day unusability of the attic, which suffered damage.

Responding to the scene were i firefighters, the carabinieri, the municipal police.