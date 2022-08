Gea Mos is eternally grateful to that casual passer-by. The passerby hears a girl screaming from a van in a parking lot, and decides to take a closer look. There she sees how an elderly man assaults the young girl. The driver was employed by the De Madelief shelter, and drove the child from school to the shelter. There, at the shelter on Hoefstraat, the 80-year-old is arrested at the end of March.