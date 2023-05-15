An attempt was made on the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR Kornet, he was wounded in an explosion in Luhansk

An assassination attempt was made on the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet in the center of Lugansk. About it TASS reported to local law enforcement.

The policeman was seriously injured in the explosion. He has been hospitalized and is in intensive care. According to Telegram-channel “112”, in addition to Cornet, six more people were injured, they were also taken to the hospital.

Police Major General Cornet has been in charge of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2014. After joining Russia, he became Acting Minister.

The explosion in Luhansk became known on the afternoon of Monday, May 15. He thundered in the barbershop next to the local television and radio company. As a result of the incident, civilians were injured.