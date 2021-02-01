An attempt to send a Chinese rocket into space failed

According to news reports, an attempt to launch a missile belonging to the private Chinese Aerospace Industries “I-Space” failed Monday, shortly after the launch of the missile from the Jiujuan space base in the Gobi desert.

The new China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted space base officials as saying that “abnormal performance” was detected while the missile was in flight.

I-Space says that the twenty-meter-long “Hyper Paula 1” missile can carry, under normal conditions, a cargo weighing about 300 kilograms, and bring it to low orbit around the Earth. It was not clear what kind of shipment the missile was carrying today.

Today’s attempt was the second launch of this type of commercial missile.

And the company “I-Space”, based in the Chinese capital, Beijing, sent two satellites to their orbits around the Earth for the first time in July of 2019, and that trip was a “milestone” for private space companies in China at that time.