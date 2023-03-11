The missile, called “Teran 1”, was developed by Relativity Space. The margin of its launch was set between 13:00 and 16:00 local time.
What is the purpose of the trip?
- This first test flight aims to prove the missile’s ability to withstand take-off pressure and collect as much data as possible in order to further develop these less expensive and easier-to-manufacture missiles, according to the company.
- 85 percent of the missile’s mass was made using 3D printing technology.
- The company is looking to raise that percentage to 95 percent.
- The benefits are many, chief among them reducing costs and simplifying the manufacturing process while securing the greatest degree of flexibility.
What are the specifications of the missile?
- With its large 3D-printing robots, the company says there are 100 times fewer parts than it takes to build a conventional rocket.
- The company stresses the speed of this method, explaining that the production process takes 60 days from raw materials to finished product.
- The “Tiran-1” missile has a height of 33.5 meters and a diameter of just over two meters.
- Its first layer includes 9 engines produced with 3D printing as well, and its second layer includes only one engine.
- A first attempt to launch the missile was canceled at the last minute, Wednesday, due to a technical problem.
- The fuel is a mixture of liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas (mainly methane) called methalox.
- Terran 1, if it succeeds in reaching Earth’s orbit, will be the first rocket to use this type of fuel to do so.
Relativity Space, which has a long-term vision to participate in the development of humanity on several planets, says it is the “future fuel” and its production is easiest on Mars.
Terran 1 is supposed to be able to put 1,250 kg into low Earth orbit, but it does not carry any cargo on this first flight.
The Long Beach-based company is developing another, larger missile, the “Teran R”, capable of carrying 20,000 kg into low orbit, but it is not expected to be launched before 2024.
#attempt #launch #3Dprinted #rocket #time
Leave a Reply