The missile, called “Teran 1”, was developed by Relativity Space. The margin of its launch was set between 13:00 and 16:00 local time.

What is the purpose of the trip?

This first test flight aims to prove the missile’s ability to withstand take-off pressure and collect as much data as possible in order to further develop these less expensive and easier-to-manufacture missiles, according to the company.

85 percent of the missile’s mass was made using 3D printing technology.

The company is looking to raise that percentage to 95 percent.

The benefits are many, chief among them reducing costs and simplifying the manufacturing process while securing the greatest degree of flexibility.

What are the specifications of the missile?

With its large 3D-printing robots, the company says there are 100 times fewer parts than it takes to build a conventional rocket.

The company stresses the speed of this method, explaining that the production process takes 60 days from raw materials to finished product.

The “Tiran-1” missile has a height of 33.5 meters and a diameter of just over two meters.

Its first layer includes 9 engines produced with 3D printing as well, and its second layer includes only one engine.

A first attempt to launch the missile was canceled at the last minute, Wednesday, due to a technical problem.

The fuel is a mixture of liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas (mainly methane) called methalox.

Terran 1, if it succeeds in reaching Earth’s orbit, will be the first rocket to use this type of fuel to do so.

Relativity Space, which has a long-term vision to participate in the development of humanity on several planets, says it is the “future fuel” and its production is easiest on Mars.

Terran 1 is supposed to be able to put 1,250 kg into low Earth orbit, but it does not carry any cargo on this first flight.

The Long Beach-based company is developing another, larger missile, the “Teran R”, capable of carrying 20,000 kg into low orbit, but it is not expected to be launched before 2024.