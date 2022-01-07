Over the past night, law enforcement officials of Kazakhstan prevented several attempts to import weapons into Nur-Sultan. It is reported by TASS citing local media.

Also, several buses were stopped, mainly with young people from the southern regions of Kazakhstan. The passengers could not explain to the police the purpose of the visit to the capital and were detained.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart appealed to the CSTO for help because of the unrest that broke out in the country. On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.