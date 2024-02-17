Sofia Globe: Bulgarian police stopped an attempt to hold a neo-Nazi march

As journalists indicated, a group of people began to gather at 17:00 (16:00 Moscow time) in the city center to participate in the torchlight procession, despite the fact that the local municipality did not agree to the event.

“Police in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, acting on orders from Mayor Vasil Terziev, blocked the evening Lukov March, an annual procession in honor of Hristo Lukov,” the statement said.

Lukov was the leader of the neo-Nazi Union of Bulgarian National Legions in the 1930s and 1940s. The event in honor of the general has been held in Sofia every year since 2003. The march attracted nationalist fans of Hristo Lukov, who supported Germany during World War II and was killed by the anti-fascist resistance movement.

