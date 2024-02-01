The spokesman told Agence France-Presse that it was not immediately clear how many people were detained at the factory located in the eastern suburb of Istanbul.

A union representing workers at the factory explained that the attacker was holding seven people hostage, indicating that the rest of the workers had been released.

The private DHA news agency published a photo that circulated on social media of the alleged attacker carrying a gun and wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest.

The man stood near a drawing of the Palestinian flag while the phrase “For Gaza” was written on the wall in red.

Pictures from the site showed police surrounding the sprawling factory that produces cosmetics.

Turkish media reported that special operations teams and ambulances headed to the site.