Doreen Reshan, Prime Minister of Moldova, announced that a man seized, today, Friday, a police weapon at the airport in the capital, Chisinau, and fired from it, killing two security personnel and wounding a civilian, before he was arrested.

Rishan wrote, in a post on his Facebook page, that the 43-year-old man was prevented from entering the country for security reasons, so border guards came to deport him, but one of them drew his weapon and fired at him.

The prime minister added that the two killed were a member of the border guards and another in the airport security. As for the civilian, he was a passenger, and he was injured, and the doctors took care of him.

Doreen Reshan, Prime Minister of Moldova

In his post, Rishan explained that a force from the police’s special units intervened and arrested the gunman, who was also wounded.

The authorities opened an investigation against the shooter, accusing him of committing a “terrorist act that resulted in the death of people.”

For her part, Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, announced that the authorities had been put on “high alert” following the shooting.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police forces have restored security and order at the airport, but “the conduct of commercial activities and the organization of flights are still disturbed.”

Moldova, with a population of 2.6 million, lies between Ukraine and Romania.