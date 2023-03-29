An attack with explosives on an army base in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Carmen, in Norte de Santander, has so far left nine soldiers dead, seven soldiers and two non-commissioned officers. In the violent act, which occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday, eight uniformed officers were also injured, who were already transferred to a hospital in Cúcuta, the capital of the department. All the soldiers affected have wounds and injuries from the splinters of the explosives.

President Gustavo Petro rejected the attack on his Twitter account: “Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, murdered by those who Today they are absolutely far from peace and from the people,” the president wrote.

The governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, has confirmed the attack on Caracol Radio. Serrano rejected the attack and stated that the situation is “very serious” and makes it difficult for President Gustavo Petro to seek total peace. According to the Army, those responsible for the act would be the ELN guerrillas. “The military unit in the jurisdiction is developing the situation presented in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Carmen. Preliminarily we are informed of the murder of 9 of our soldiers. Fact that we deeply regret. Criminal act that would be attributed to the ELN.” The Army commander is traveling to the scene of the attack at this time.

News in development…

