TASS: Russia is developing an attack underwater drone with a load of up to 5 kg

Russia is working on creating an attack underwater drone with a payload of up to five kilograms. This is reported by TASS with reference to a source in the military-industrial complex (DIC).

The agency's source clarified that the underwater drone will be used during mine clearance operations. Another application of the device is the delivery of various payloads, including as part of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. “Today, military personnel are stationed near the Dnieper, so they need equipment that is capable of hitting enemy targets, an attack underwater drone,” he said.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, the drone will be equipped with four engines. The range of its work will be up to one kilometer at depths of up to 30 meters. It is expected that the transition to the testing phase will take place in February.

Previously, Russia developed the Skat underwater vehicle, designed for monitoring hydraulic structures, demining and lifting objects.