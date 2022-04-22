The wave of violence does not stop in the Middle East after a new attack took place in a week that already registered another outbreak in a compound. The Taliban government spokesman confirmed the number of deaths and said that they are looking for those responsible. No group has yet claimed responsibility for this coup, which comes a day after another attack by the self-styled Islamic State in the month of Ramadan.

This Friday, April 22, terror invaded northern Afghanistan after an attack with explosives took place in a mosque, the second attack on a place of worship this week, in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan. As a result of the attack, 33 people were killed and dozens of other civilians were injured.

The outbreak unfolded in the Iman Sahib district of Kunduz province after traditional Friday prayers. The regional police spokesman, Obaidullah Abedi, stated that the victims were not from the Shiite community and that “they were doing religious activities.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote a tweet confirming the death toll and clarifying that another 43 people are injured. “The perpetrators of these incidents are evil elements and serious efforts are being made to arrest and punish them,” he said.

Last Thursday the Shiite community was the target of another attack on the northern mosque of Mazar-e-Sharif that left at least 12 dead and 35 wounded. Subsequently, the Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack against this minority, which they consider to be “apostate.”

However, that was not the only blow that had the Shiites in their sights. Last Tuesday there were also crimes in two educational centers in the neighborhood of the community in Dashte Barchi, west of Kabul, which caused six deaths and 25 injuries.

1/2- په خواشینۍ سره مو خبر تر لاسه کړ چې نن مازدیګر دکندز امام صاحب ولسوالۍ په یوه مسجد کې چاودنه شوې.

۳۳ ولسي خلک چې ماشومان هم پکې دي شهیدان او ۴۳ تنه نور ټپیان شوي دي.

موږ دغه جنایت غندو, شهیدانو ته جنت الفردوس او ټپیانو ته عاجله شفا غواړو او له غم ځپلو سره ژوره خواخوږي ښیو. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) April 22, 2022



There were other events in some isolated points of Kabul, but they have been harmless and have not caused casualties to be regretted.

The official figures issued by the authorities, say some activists, could be false and speculate with a higher number of victims. They estimate that they seek to give sensations of stability by reducing the number of victims.

The Taliban have assured that everything is under control since they took power in August, but there are analysts who fear a resurgence of armed militancy.

In Afghanistan, there have not been days of violence of this magnitude since last October, when the Shiite minority was the victim of two suicide attacks in mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar that claimed the lives of 80 and 60 people -and a hundred wounded-, respectively. , on consecutive Fridays.

Meanwhile, the Shia Hazara community suffered one of its worst attacks in May 2021, when they targeted an all-girls school that killed 110 civilians – mostly girls – and injured 290.

With Reuters and EFE