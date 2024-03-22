An attack on the Krokus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region has left dozens dead and injured. Emergency service sources speak of more than 40 dead and a hundred injured. At the moment it is unknown who the perpetrators of the attack are.

A group dressed in camouflage entered the venue with assault weapons and opened fire just before the Picnic group's concert began at 8:00 p.m. (in Moscow, two hours less in mainland Spain). Videos from the scene show the point-blank murder of some people while trying to flee.

A fire has broken out in the leisure complex. Both units of the Russian security forces and the emergency service have moved to the scene. The Russian press reports that many people, including children, are trapped in the burning part of the building.

“A terrible tragedy has occurred. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of all the victims,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The manager of the Picnic group, Yuri Chernyshevski, has assured the newspaper Medusa that its members are well. “It all happened before the concert started. “We heard shots and realized that the building was on fire,” said the person in charge of the gang.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.