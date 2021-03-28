Two people on a motorcycle detonated an explosive in front of a cathedral in the southwestern city of Makassar. The authorities believe that the attack on Palm Sunday may have been perpetrated by the Jemaah Islamiyah group, associated with Al-Qaeda; or by the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah organization, an Indonesian affiliate of the Islamic State.

Catholics in the city of Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, never thought that their celebration of the first day of Holy Week would end with an attack. At 10:30 am (local time), Father Wilhemus Tulak had already finished giving Mass on Palm Sunday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Some parishioners were leaving and others were entering for the new religious ceremony, when two people on motorcycles tried to enter the temple.

Tulak explained that the church security guards became suspicious of them and approached them to reprimand them. One of the motorcyclists responded by detonating an explosive. Security camera footage shows the moment when the explosion sparked flames around it and left some debris in the middle of the road.

There were also remains of bodies. The police say that the two suspects were the only people who died and added that the evidence gathered at the scene indicated that one of them was a woman. The blast also injured at least 20 people, including four security guards and several parishioners.

Police officers and rescue teams carry a body bag containing what are believed to be human remains outside a church where an explosion occurred in Makassar, Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. © Masyudi S. Firmansyah / AP

This attack occurred in the city that reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a significant Christian minority and followers of other religions.

Although the authorities have not verified who perpetrated the attack, the Indonesian National Police spokesman, Argo Yuwono, explained that one of the lines of investigation is to verify whether the man and the woman were linked to Jemaah Islamiyah. This is a militant group associated with Al-Qaeda and that operates autonomously mainly in Southeast Asia., according to the UN Security Council.

The groups Jemaah Islamiyah and Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, suspected of the attack in Indonesia

The reasons to suspect the group is that the country is on high alert following the arrest of several Jemaah Islamiyah leaders. In December, Indonesian security forces dealt the heaviest blow by capturing Aris Sumarsono, also known as Zulkarnaen and a member of the group’s central command.

Sumarsono is indicated to have directed the operations that contributed to the bloody bombings at the Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003 and on the resort island of Bali in 2002, killing 12 and 202 people, respectively. This latest attack has been the deadliest in Indonesia and the majority of those killed were foreign tourists.

This October 15, 2002 file photo shows the remains of a Sari nightclub bomb and surrounding buildings in Kuta, on the Indonesian island of Bali. The two blasts killed 202 people and injured hundreds in the worst terrorist attack in Indonesian history. © Achmad Ibrahim / AP

After Sumarsono’s capture, the Indonesian authorities arrested more suspected members of the armed cell. In January, an anti-terror unit raided a militant hideout in Makassar and killed two men suspected of being involved in two bombings at a church in the southern Philippines in 2019, which killed more than 20 people.

In recent months, the Indonesian squad also arrested some 64 suspects, including 19 in the city of Makassar. The authorities already had intelligence reports that warned that the militant group could attack policemen and also places of worship.

Another of the police hypotheses is that the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah group is the one behind the attack this Sunday. That organization emerged in Indonesia in 2015 coordinating more than 20 extremist groups in the country that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, according to the UN Security Council.

Jamaah Ansharut Daulah would have carried out what has been Indonesia’s largest and most recent attack so far. In May 2018, two families carried out a series of suicide bombings at churches in the city of Surabaya. More than 20 people died, including two girls. Police said at the time that the father of one of them was the leader of the organization that serves as a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Ansyaad Mbai, former head of the National Counterterrorism Agency, also believes that the perpetrators were part of the group, which was responsible for the bombing in Jolo, Philippines, in 2020. “They want to show that they still exist and use this to spread their group and recruit new members, “he said.

In recent years, the Indonesian security forces achieved some important successes in the fight against militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of violence, facts that the authorities condemn.

President Joko Widodo promised a thorough investigation

“I strongly condemn this act of terrorism and have directed the police chief to thoroughly investigate the perpetrators’ networks and destroy them to their roots,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an online broadcast following his attack. Sunday in the church of Makassar. Along the same lines, Mohammad Mahfud, coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, warned that the perpetrators “will continue to be persecuted.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo wears a face mask as a precaution during the inauguration ceremony of Chief of the Supreme Court Muhammad Syarifuddin at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 30, 2020. © Sigid Kurniawan / Pool photo via AP

Furthermore, Jokowi, as the president is widely known, urged people to remain calm and said that everyone can worship their own belief “without fear.” The president also pointed out that terrorism “has nothing to do with any religion.”

For his part, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s minister of religious affairs, said the difference between Catholics and Muslims is no reason to commit an attack. “Whatever the reason, this act is not justified by any religion because it harms not only one person, but also others,” he concluded.

With AP and Reuters