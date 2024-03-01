At least 12 people were killed and around 80 injured, including children, in an attack last Thursday, February 29, against a market in the city of Sittwe, western Burma, from which An ethnic guerrilla and the Burmese Army accuse each other.

The armed rebel group Arakan Army (AA) points out, through a statement, to the Burmese armed forces as responsible for the attack recorded on the morning of Thursday, February 29, while the military regime says that the shots were fired by the guerrilla, according to official media.

Military junta forces have been firing arbitrarily since Wednesday night

For their part, residents of the city told the independent newspaper The Irrawaddy that the projectiles fired came from a Navy base.

“The military junta's forces have been firing arbitrarily since Wednesday night,” the source said.

Among the injured, 31 seriously, there are an unknown number of children and womenpoints out the AA in a statement published last night.

For days there has been fighting between the military and rebel troops in the vicinity of Sittwecapital of Rakhine state, after several defeats accumulated by the military junta in this western region.

The Arakan Army, part of the so-called “Brotherhood Alliance” – a trio of powerful ethnic guerrillas whose offensive launched last October represents the greatest challenge for the military junta after the February 2021 coup – has boosted its campaign to wrest control of the region from the military.

Since November, The rebels have taken control of at least seven cities and dozens of military posts and bases in Rakhineuntil increasing the siege on the regional capital.

For its part, the junta has resorted to air strikes to stop the advance of the opposition, including the bombing last week against a hospital in the town of Minbya, about 40 kilometers from Sittwe.

Since the military coup of February 1, 2021, Burma lives in a deep political, social and economic crisis and that has opened a spiral of violence with new militias, exacerbating the guerrilla war that the country has been experiencing for decades.

