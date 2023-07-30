Vnukovo airport, one of Moscow’s three international airports, has temporarily ceased its activity after an attack carried out last night by three Ukrainian drones, two of which ended up crashing into office buildings near the city center, injuring A person.

After the initial notice from the mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, the Russian Ministry of Defense has ratified the information of the mayor by reporting that, “on the morning of July 30, Ukraine tried to attack Moscow facilities with drones, one of which was destroyed in mid-flight over the territory of the Odintsovo district and two others were intercepted before crashing in the city of Moscow.

The injured person is a security guard who works in one of the affected buildings, Oko-2. “The windows on the first to fourth floors were broken as a result of this drone strike,” an EMS source confirmed to the Russian TASS news agency.

Another of the buildings hit would be a skyscraper in the IQ-Quarter office complex, on the banks of the Moskva River that runs through the Russian capital. According to the RBC, the complex houses several offices of the ministries of Economic Development, Industry and Commerce, and Digital Development.

The attack has also caused the temporary suspension of traffic along Testovskaya avenue, just five kilometers from the center of Moscow, according to a statement from the Department of Transport collected by the Russian chain RBC.

The latest such attack occurred more than a week ago, when Russian authorities reported that they shot down three drones in the Moscow region, leaving no material damage or casualties. Similarly, another similar attack already forced the temporary closure of Vnukovo earlier this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine at the end of May for “terrorist” attacks with drones in the capital, suggesting that these types of incidents seek to “provoke a response from Russia” amid the invasion of the neighboring country, unleashed in February 2022 by order of the Russian president himself.

In addition, Moscow blamed Kiev in early May for another attack on the Kremlin which it described as an “assassination attempt” on Putin.