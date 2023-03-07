Police suspect that the woman slipped and hit her head on the ground while trying to escape from the monkeys, which led to her death.

“We learned through the locals that when the monkeys attacked her, she tried to run away, while doing so, she slipped and fell on the ground, hit her head and died,” said Ramaridy Police Station Inspector.

The incident is one of a series of incidents repeated in India.

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a 5-year-old girl named Narmada died after being attacked by vicious monkeys while playing on the banks of the Nakatia River.

The injured girl was rescued from the monkeys by local residents who quickly arrived at the scene.

The girl was bitten all over her body and was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately she died of her injuries.

One mother also said her eight-day-old twin babies were taken away by aggressive monkeys in 2021, with one baby dying and the other being rescued.