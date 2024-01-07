Violent beginning of January in Guerrero, which has at least three massacres in three days. In addition to the massacre of residents of a municipality in the mountains on Thursday, criminals murdered five people this Saturday in a palenque, a cockfighting venue, in Petatlán, in the Costa Grande region, near Zihuatanejo. The attack also left around twenty people injured. This Saturday, in addition, hitmen shot down three sisters in Chilapa, in the Low Mountain region.

Unable to contain the violent wave, the authorities limit themselves to verifying the facts. In the case of Petatlán, the State Prosecutor's Office says that it has initiated an “investigation folder against whoever, or those who are responsible, for the crime of intentional homicide by firearm, committed to the detriment of five male people.” . In Chilapa, which has initiated “an investigation file against who, or those who are responsible, for the crime of qualified homicide by firearm, committed to the detriment of Ángela “N”, Mercedes “N” and Ofelia “ “N.”

There is not much more data on either case. Regarding the palenque massacre, it is known that the attack occurred at night, during the fights, when the venue was full. Armed men entered the place and mowed down those present. It is not known if the criminals targeted some of them directly, or the attack was indiscriminate. Palenques are betting places and in some fights, brokers move large amounts of money.

Given Guerrero's recent history, the attack could have had to do with some form of extortion. Complaints about floor charges are constant in almost all regions of the State. Criminals demand their own taxes from businessmen of all professions, from chicken farmers to tortilla producers, passing of course through the world of leisure, from the bars and nightclubs of Acapulco, to the cockfights, very common in the region. .

The question is who demands the illegal payment of taxes. For months, local authorities have pointed out the expansionist push of the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, interested in controlling the Petatlán area. Originally from Tierra Caliente, north of this municipality, his brand now appears associated with crime in that area of ​​the Costa Grande. In August, alleged members of this group murdered the alleged local crime leader until then, Chano Arreola, head of the group of the same name, Los Arreola.

The Michoacana Family would also be behind Thursday's massacre in the mountains. Then, criminals allegedly associated with this group would have murdered at least five people, residents of the community of Buenavista de los Hurtado, in the Heliodoro Rodríguez municipality, an alleged stronghold of another enemy group of criminals, Los Tlacos.

