If in January, the editorial panorama caused the year to start strong with essential novelties for the fan, February has not been left behind, a harvest of new titles appearing in the market that, without a doubt, should not be missing in the collections of all good fan of ninth art.

Ecological fable in Chernobil

We start with ‘Children of Fire’, by Fidel Martínez, that comes from the hand of Norma Editorial. It is a fantastic and fascinating fable set in Chernobil. For the most clueless, this was the location where the nuclear power plant that exploded on April 26, 1986 was placed, sweeping the aforementioned city that was isolated and declared exclusion zone since then.

It is also the place where the Stalker video gamewhose popularity has fostered one of the most surprising and idiots phenomena at the same time in the contemporary world: the visit to the aforementioned exclusion zone, through furtive incursions in which the Stalkers (since they call themselves those who practice it), they usually take advantage of To subsequently record and upload the videos to their social networks, as if they practiced a type of extreme risk sport that I would baptize, without a doubt, with the name “radioactive hiking.”

Well, starting from this premise, Fidel Martínez develops one of the most fascinating and poetic stories that I have ever read. And this fascination arises largely from his graphic mastery. Chernobil presents as the remains of a razed civilization (which is also a graphic metaphor of the missing Soviet communism); And it would not be trivial Chernobil City devastated in which the iconography of the Soviet era is only an abandoned ruin to its fate, it becomes the perfect metaphor of the subsequent fall of a regime in the USSR and its satellite countries (those called in the `80« the another side of the steel curtain »).









Fidel thus builds powerful visual compositions that accompany the characters that have ventured into the forbidden zone, leading to a double narrative; Or if you prefer, to a narrative with two levels: micro, and macro. Micro, in the sense that tells the reason that leads one of the Stalkers to return to the exclusion zone (since it was already on the dates immediately after the explosion); Act that had its consequences, and that they will mark the future of their life.

And on the other hand Macro, thanks to the introduction of two fantasy characters, almost mythological; Two primary entities, celestial and earthly respectively, which transform the story into a kind of environmental fable, which makes this comic a very current work and associated with our present.

When reading his proposal, I don’t know why, I remembered the tragedy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, occurred on March 11, 2011; And I thought about how little we have learned humans about the fragility of the blue planet that we inhabit and sustains us.

Regarding the graph, to say that it is the most surprising work of Fidel Martínez to date, that its reading is a real visual joy, and that each page is in itself a show would simply be an obvious. His drawing is pure wisdom. ‘Children of Fire’ has some of the volumetry and roundness of the teacher Jack Kirby, some of the game of lights and shadows of teachers such as José Antonio Muñoz and Alberto Breccia, and a thousand more influences, that Martínez manages to melt into a melting Something new. The cartoonist, is lavished little, but when something emerged from his hands he reaches the bookstores, it is always so good, that he can never be missing in the library of a good fan.

A Popurrí of Good Titles

In addition to Fidel Martínez’s work, for my liking, the best novelty of the month, there is another handful of novelties that, without a doubt, deserve the attention of the fan.

I will start with ‘Deep It’, a comic by Marc-Antonie Mathieu which continues the graphic experiments initiated with ‘Deep Me’. It is a pure graphic avant -garde cartoon in which the Gallic author continues to force the limits of the world of comic in search of new forms of expression.

But, in addition, on this occasion, Mathieu also moves away from the most common and acquaintances of the ninth art, creating a science fiction fable starring an AI that responds to the name of Adam, which serves as an excuse to reflect on The great philosophical questions: life, death, consciousness or intelligence. Without a doubt, a success that comes from the hands of Salamandra Graphic.

Equally interesting is the reissue of ‘fear’, a comic written by David Muñoz and Antonio Trashorras that speaks of bullying on the already distant date of 1981. With intelligence, the screenwriters combine and contextualize the reality of the time with the abuse that two kids suffer in school, showing clearly how different was the way in which it was done Facing the bullyng problem almost half a century ago.

It also highlights the graphic work of Javier Rodríguezcapable of getting into history from the first vignette, as well as the careful edition of Astiberri that, for the occasion, has included a juicy interview with the authors, as well as 16 unpublished pages.

Another novelty around the theme of Bullyng comes from the hand of Garbiux Books, which publishes in Spanish ‘The three queens’, of Magali Huche Awarded in 2024 at the Angulema Festival as the best youth comic. On this occasion the comic touches the theme of Gordophobia among adolescents; But, with great intelligence, its author builds a female empowerment cartoon. After portraying the situation of the three girls who share the same problem (you have been “awarded” with the “Butifarra” award that some of their partners of their institute) on social networks, undertake a trip that will change their lives. Little by little, their physique and the harassment they suffer from it happens to a second term, to show three fun, ingenious teenagers, and enjoy life like any girl of her age.

Le Huche flees from the usual approach to this type of stories, putting the focus where he must always be, in “three queens” that live a wonderful adventure, and that any ado Friends.

And finally, ‘Black Metal’, from Magius. It is a hooligan fable set in Norway, in which the cartoonist weaves with ingenuity an absolutely demential argument. Kristian is a lover of “The Lord of the Rings” by Tolkien. It is a small psychopath that calls itself “Count Grishnackh” and aligns in the ranks of Sauron. But that inherent evil becomes really dangerous when, in the peaceful Norway, he meets a satanic black metal band, composed of 11 -year -old children. His life takes a copernican turn, he leaves fantasy, and other monsergas, to give his life to Satan and Black Metal. Surrounded by a band of cronies as disturbed as he, they begin a wave of authentic criminal terror, in which they are inspired by figures that embody values ​​that the good Norwegian thinking have banished from their society: since the bellicose Pagan Vikings, passing through Blad impaler, Aleister Crowley, and the Nazis, and new wedge neo -Nazis that survive in democracies Contemporary.

A hilarious and past thread proposal, in which it is impossible not to laugh at the swinging jaw for the intelligence of the argument and its successful graphics full of winks and references that arrives from the hand of Autsider Comic, which for me is the best Underground editorial of the national panorama.