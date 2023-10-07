An atmosphere of joy prevailed among the winners of the Federal National Council membership and their supporters in the Emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, following the announcement of the preliminary results of the winners in the Federal National Council elections.

Voters in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain re-elected the member and candidate for membership in the National Council for the emirate, Muhammad Issa Obaid Al-Kashf Al Ali, by granting him 1,036 votes in the elections.

Al-Kashf is a member of the Council for the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during the 2019 session. He is a certified trainer in the Ministry of Interior since 2015, a certified trainer from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) since 2016, a theater director since 2008, in addition to being the leader of the Happiness Volunteer Team, and a member of the Al-Kashf Initiative. “Ambassadors of Goodness,” and a member of the Umm Al Quwain Events Committee since 2011. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in New Media, a Diploma in Physical Fitness, and a Customer Happiness Diploma from the UAE Cabinet.

The winner of the Federal National Council for the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Mona Rashid Tahnoun Al Ali, received 208 votes.

In Ras Al Khaimah, an atmosphere of joy and happiness flooded the Expo Hall after the initial results of the winners of the council elections were announced, as member Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, who re-ran for membership in the Federal National Council, received 3,866 votes.

Al-Abidi holds a bachelor’s degree in media and English from the UAE University, and a master’s degree in media. He worked as a director of the National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, and currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abdi Holding Group. The winner, Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al-Zaabi, received 3,720 votes, and the winner, Salem, received Rashid Ali Al-Maftool Al Ali, with 3,514 votes for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Al-Maftool is a legal consultant and one of the most prominent lawyers in the emirate.