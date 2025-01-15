KING’S CUP
EIGHTH FINALS
Simeone’s men, who will introduce changes to the eleven, visit Elche, in direct promotion positions in the Second Division, with the aim of prolonging their historic streak and advancing in the KO tournament
Atlético de Madrid is reunited with the Copa del Rey, the tournament in which the triumphant streak began that extends to fourteen victories to mark a milestone in the club’s history. After Vic, first win, Cacereño, eighth,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Atlético #rotations #search #fourth #fifteenth
Leave a Reply