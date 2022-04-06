On a Wednesday, February 16, Atlético lost 0-1 against Levante and the sentences, not opinions, at that time were: the team does not believe in Cholo, the message is expired… the team had the most goals in the top ten and for many the 2021-22 season was a failure.

six weeks later, the rojiblancos are third with six consecutive victories in the league and with a 1-0 result for the second leg against the fittest team in the Champions League. A result based on the foundations of cholismo, the same ones that led Atlético to two Champions League finals out of three played in 119 years (April 26) of red and white history. In Sadar, a rocky and reliable team began to be seen, with the concepts of Cholo internalized again, which may be liked more or less, but after February 16, I stay and am excited because it is recognizable again.

We were able to verify it in Manchester, where his 1-5-5 plan for many moments, handcuffed and minimized the virtues of Guardiola’swhich, by the way, suffering less than in games of yesteryear against Bayern, Liverpool or Chelsea. Perhaps from what I saw in the Eitihad, what was most difficult for me to digest was seeing a very committed João laying cement together with Lodi and Reinildo trying to plug the triangle they formed Cancelo, De Bruyne (what a player) and Mahrez. Perhaps for this task, someone more specific, leaving Menino more freed from false 9, would have been more productive. Something that the Argentine coach did try with Griezmann in the second half. From the Frenchman, who always gets a ten in attitude, the rojiblancos need more participation and influence in the creation of the game to give a little more quality jump.

Surely it is these two footballers who vary your position in the plan B of the return, where I don’t think it will end in an open grave, but yes we will be able to see arreones to bother to those of the Pep in own field. Also in the improvement of second moves, since few could be accounted for by the rojiblancos, something essential against a team that will pressure you in the same way in the Metropolitan, and in the absence of players with a good ball output from behind, it will force you to hit the Cancelo zone again. Until it arrives, I’m sure we will live a week where the debates will once again be on Simeone’s stinginess, prehistory and bus. Come on, a recognizable Atlético, which, unlike February 16, arrives alive and Choleando.