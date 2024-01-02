Belen Hernandez Valencia Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 17:12



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Civil Guard agents have arrested an athletics coach in a municipality in the province of Valencia for continuously sexually assaulting two students and recording pornographic content of several underage athletes.

The man was arrested on December 20 as part of the 'TEULADI' operation. Apparently, the coach placed spy microcameras to capture images of the naked athletes. He also owned numerous data storage devices.

The agents carried out two home searches at the arrested man's home. They found abundant computer material and other devices in which he hid cameras to avoid being detected.

The detainee is charged with two continuous crimes of sexual assault on minors, one crime of corruption of minors, five crimes against privacy, one crime of revealing secrets and one crime of possession of child pornography. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Number 2 of Llíria.