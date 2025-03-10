03/09/2025



Updated 03/10/2025 at 07: 47h.





No one doubts that sneakers They are crucial to have good sports results, And especially for the ‘Runners‘. Choosing a good model is crucial for performance for its comfort and for the stability and traction they offer and also help prevent injuries because they help maintain good positions and techniques when running.

However, there are aspects that others forget more and that can also be fundamental and one of them is Tied the shoe. Surely, however obvious it is, many do not pay attention to how they put them or simply prevail that they are well grabbed at the foot, with strong knots, but experts say that it is not such a simple issue.

Recently, the athlete and content creator Valentí Sanjuan He talked about this in a video in his Tiktok (@Valentisanjuan). The Ironmans corridor and other extreme races uploaded a couple a video ago in which he explained “how to tie the shoes” that has generated a lot of interest and exceeds 6.6 million visualizations.

“You are very close to breaking your ankle”

Valentí goes to the grain. «If you do not cope the last hole in the shoes you are Very close to breaking your ankle As I did, ”he begins with the video with the detail about these last holes that many sports ones have and that many, not knowing it, leave without using.









Likewise, the Runner affects that «if you are cracked you are surely doing it with a simple crusade, so, according to experts, You are doing it wrong». Thus, the Catalan makes it clear that the first thing to do is use the latter holes and teaches that the cord is passed “as if you wanted to leave an ears.” “You do the same for the other side so that the two symmetrical ones are left” and cross the cord on the opposite side for inside, he details.

«Thus the shoe clicks you perfectly heinstead and ankle»He says before finishing his video remembering that he plans to run five marathons in five days. Several Internet users have commented on their video and some point out that “nothing better than a preventive bandage”, although others discard it because with him “you take away mobility at the foot and leave it sensitized to an injury more easily for not having that strong area due to the bandage.”

«Now I understand what that hole is for, I thought it was for skinny feet», Ironize one Alex, while, in general, there are diverse opinions. Some give the reason to Valentí while others insist that «if you used to your ankles to go tight when you go barefoot you injure yourself. You have to strengthen the muscles of the foot when you go barefoot ».