In a 4×200 relay race of the Virginia High School League, In the United States, an athlete was assaulted with a witness in full test by another one of the athletes. The reason: an anterior overtaking.

Kaelen Tucker He was leaving a curve when he was surprised with a strong blow to the head that caused him a brain shock. The hardness of aggression was such that there is a risk of a fracture in the skull.

The organization did not overlook the violent action, disqualifying the athlete who made the attack for his aggressive behavior.

The attacked athlete told what happened during the race: «I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still processing it, I still don’t believe what happened, ”he told the ABC13.









The aggressor, far from apologizing to Tucker, showed no repentance or wanted to talk to his rival. Precisely that wanted to report Tamarrow, mother of the hitting athlete: «Neither coaches. No athletes. Nothing. Even if it had been an accident, I don’t think it was … nothing, ”he said.