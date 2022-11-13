The TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon dressed in mourning this Sunday, with the death of one of its competitors, the Norwegian Helge Arnfinn Holmen, a regular in this event (he was in the thirtieth edition and in 2019) and in others around and with 58 years. After completing the race with a record of two hours, eight minutes and 59 seconds, he practically collapsed after crossing the finish line with a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The athlete, apparently residing in Oslo and working as an executive in a technology firm, was treated immediately and an ambulance was installed in a matter of seconds at the finish line in case he could be urgently transferred to a hospital, but the medical assistance present beforehand at the finish line did not achieve resuscitation during the approximately 45 minutes in which the maneuvers were carried out. After this time, the bad news was confirmed.

The thirty-first edition of the Malaga Half Marathon, starting in the surroundings of the Ciudad de Málaga stadium and arriving inside it, had some 5,500 participants and had been carried out until then with a magnificent organization, and even the Kenyan Kiptoo Chumo had achieved the test record.

The incident that happened this morning in Malaga in a long-distance athletic event with a lot of participation hardly finds precedents. Only the one that happened in 2019 in the Urban Race. A 30-year-old participant from Melilla, Jesús Millán García, fell ill in the final stretch of the race, in the Capuchinos area, and could not be revived in immediate medical care either.