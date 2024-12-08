go out to run regularly has become a routine for many since it is an easy, effective and free way to perform exercise and be in shape. Those who have tried it do not hesitate to highlight the benefits that this practice has and the feeling of well-being that it leaves, although they all also agree that the principles are not simple and leave the feeling that one is not going to be able to run like the rest of the race. people.

Be that as it may, with practice you end up getting the hang of it so that this sport becomes a weekly or almost daily ‘must’ for many. Of course, each one has their quirks, tricks and recommendations for the ‘running‘ and now the ‘tiktoker’ Claudia Moreno, a middle-distance and long-distance runner with a lot of experience and who is also an athletics coach, wanted to give her advice for cold days.

“”How many layers do you put on? to train?”, is one of the many questions he answers in one of his latest videos on his social media account. TikTok @claurunin which he emphasizes that “a mistake” that is usually made when temperatures begin to fall “is dressing too warmly”, although he remembers that “each person is different and we do not tolerate the cold in the same way.”

“Don’t overdo it”

For Claudia, «first and most important“is not to go overboard on covering up too much” because that will cause us to sweat as soon as we start moving and our body starts to generate heat. “When we sweat, then that sweat stays cold and we are much colder than if we dressed a little less warmly,” she explains while running through a park. In this sense, she believes that “the ideal thing at the beginning of training is that you have the sensation of being a little cold.”









Furthermore, it affects the parts of the body that we must protect most against the cold and to which we must put the necessary accessories. “They would be the furthest areas of our body because in the end it is the one where the least blood reaches and which is why it tends to be colder,” explains the ‘runner’ to her followers. Thus, she remembers that “being cold in those areas makes us have the feeling of being frozenof being colder in the rest of the body.

Specifically, Claudia recommends protecting your hands and feet. «And there you will say: and what do I do? Should I wear super thick socks or something? No, because here too you have to be careful», she warns. Thus, as he points out, “feet sweat and if I put on a very thick sock or cover it too much, I will cause my foot to sweat and that is not good.” For all these reasons, he recommends specific socks for running.

She also highlights that she wears sneakers with goretex or some other water-repellent fabric, “Apart from being waterproof and so you don’t get your feet wet if it rains or if the ground is wet, it protects you from the cold” and so your feet don’t end up frozen, something she notices especially in her fingers. On the other hand, Claudia talks about protecting the ears because “the air and the cold hit us directly there” and because in the end “we can’t move our ears to keep them warm.” The ‘tiktoker’ also recommends people with short or shaved hair “to wear a hat because it gets quite cold on the head.”

More generally, the ‘runner’ refers to how to dress and points out that “that is a bit depending on each one». “For example, it is true that I lengthen my shorts quite a bit,” he explains, to which he points out that it also depends on the time of training and the outside temperature. Now, for example, he goes out a lot in the morning when the temperature is quite low, but he explains that if he goes out at noon and the weather is good, “instead of wearing long tights, like I’m wearing now, I wear shorts.”

Do not overdress

Protect hands with gloves and ears with earmuffs, a scarf or headband.

Wear breathable and technical running socks

Use shoes with Goretex or some water-repellent fabric

Wear a hat if you have short or shaved hair

Dressing according to the outside temperature

Prepare before warm-up

«On top, what I wear is a thin long-sleeved t-shirt and now, since it is early and cold, a windbreaker on top», which I normally end up taking off when the warm-up is over. “If the temperature is a little higher around midday I go straight into a long-sleeved shirt,” he points out, while reiterating that covering the rest of the body “depends a lot on each person” and insists that “don’t overdress yourself because then if you sweat a lot it will be worse.

On the other hand, the athlete refers to the importance of how one is doing during warming up in these cold times. “It is not the same to prepare your body for intensity training in summer, when temperatures are high, as in winter, when they are very low,” he warns, while emphasizing that at this time “you are going to have to warm up more.” and make a better preparation prior to this warm-up.

«I recommend that you do, before starting to run, a lot of mobility ankle, knee, hip,” explains Claudia, who adds that when you start jogging to warm up “you start very very very slowly to warm up very progressively.” She remembers that if you start running too hard when it’s cold, “I’m going to put myself at risk of injury and we don’t want that.” Thus, to finish, she summarizes that “in the cold, warm up very well, very well, mobilize enough and don’t start intensely if you still feel cold.”