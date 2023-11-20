He Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers a resource for asylum seekers to formally request the entry of a family member. If the procedure is approved, the refugee’s partner or child will have the possibility of staying in the United States under that same category. The requirements are simple and the request must be made by someone who resides in the North American country.

This method applies to refugees or asylees who have entered the country during the last two years or who have been granted this status in the same period, as indicated on the official Uscis website. If this condition is met, the interested party may submit the application for his or her spouse or child to enter.

Requirements to request the entry of relatives of asylum seekers to the United States

In addition to the two-year period already mentioned, it is added that the applicant must have obtained their refugee or asylum status directly and not through a family member. In addition, the interested party must continue in the asylum regime or be a permanent resident, that is, have a green card. For those who have become US citizens, the request must be made through another means.

In addition to this, the official site also indicates that The family relationship must be prior to the asylum seeker’s arrival in the United States.. In the case of a couple, the person must have already been married before the date and in the case of a child, it must have already been conceived or born before entering the US.

If all of the aforementioned requirements are met, the applicant must fill out Form I-730, petition for refugee/asylee family member and present all the corresponding information and documentation required therein.