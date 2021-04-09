Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Academy for Space Science and Technology and Astronomy is organizing the “Sharjah Forum to Determine the Beginning of Ramadan and Shawwal 1442 Hijri Astronomical Months”, tomorrow, through remote communication platforms, to ensure compliance with all precautionary measures approved by the concerned authorities in the UAE.

The forum aims to introduce the methods and means of investigating the crescent of the month of Ramadan, the conditions for seeing the crescent from the religious and scientific aspect, and visual investigation, compared to astronomical calculations and modern standards, the importance of astronomical calculation in the investigation of the crescent, and to discuss the means of determining the beginning of the month of Shawwal, in addition to various topics and educational dialogue sessions It is provided by a number of experts and specialists in this field in the UAE.