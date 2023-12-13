CNN: Colleagues of an astronaut who lost a tomato found the fruit on the ISS

An astronaut picked a tomato grown in space and lost it. About it writes CNN.

American astronaut Frank Rubio found himself at the center of a curious incident on the ISS. He picked one of the tomatoes that scientists managed to grow inside the space station to demonstrate during the presentation, but later could not find the fruit. “I put it in a little bag because one of my colleagues was doing an online event with schoolchildren, and I thought it would be cool to show the tomato to the kids and say, 'Guys, this is the first tomato grown in space.' I was pretty sure I put the Velcro where it needed to be… But when I came back, the bag was gone,” Rubio said at an October news conference.

In the microgravity of space, anything that isn't attached to the station's surfaces can float away and get lost in the nooks and crannies of the orbiting laboratory the size of a football field or down one of its labyrinthine corridors.

Rubio noted that he spent between 8 and 20 hours of his free time searching for the tomato. “Unfortunately, human nature is such that a lot of people say, 'He must have eaten a tomato.' And I wanted to find it mainly to prove that I didn’t eat the tomato.” However, the astronaut was never able to find him – Rubio returned to Earth on September 27.

During a press conference on Wednesday, astronauts remaining on the space station said they had finally located the missing tomato. Rubio's colleagues did not reveal where the tomato was all this time, and did not specify in what condition they found it. In October, Rubio suggested that due to the station's high humidity, it had likely already rotted or “dried out to the point where you can't tell what it is.”

