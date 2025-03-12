What does it feel like to see the earth from space? For Emily Calandrelli, MIT engineer and scientific disseminatorthe experience was comparable to the birth of a child. A mixture of astonishment, disbelief and pure emotion. But beyond the euphoria of his trip with Blue Origin (the same company in which the Spanish adventurer Jesús Calleja traveled), His feat was overshadowed by a more earthly reality: sexism that are subsequently suffering the videos that are uploading about their experience.

Jeff Bezos de facto had to eliminate images from the mission due to derogatory comments on social networks. In a YouTube video, Calandrelli shows every detail of trainingthe preparation and challenges of your adventure. But the most revealing is not only the trip, but the reaction of the world before him.

Calandrelli’s journey: from mit to an ungravation

Emily Calandrelli is not any space tourist. With a training in aerospace engineering and years dedicated to scientific dissemination, His presence on the Blue Origin flight was not only a personal achievementbut also a declaration of principles.

Before launch, The astronaut team went through an intense preparation phase. One of the key aspects was the adaptation of the seats, designed to support a possible emergency ejection to 15G. “If the seat is not perfectly aligned with your body, that force could be brutal,” Calandrelli explained in his video.

In addition, they practiced essential maneuvers, such as the use of five -point harnesses, essential to make the most of the brief minutes of ungravation.

Another key point of his mission was The experiment with seeds. Calandrelli brought with him biological material to study how microgravity affects the growth of plants at the molecular level. He also used a “Bio Button”, a device that recorded vital constants to analyze the impact of the flight on his body.

The dark face of experience: sexism in space

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pentzo3t2t8

Despite the magnitude of his achievement, Calandrelli had to endure a problem that has accompanied women in science for decades: questioning and devaluation. When Blue Origin shared images of his experience floating in microgravity, Social networks were flooded with sexist comments, forcing the company to withdraw the content.

Calandrelli’s case especially attracts attention because she has been the number 100 in traveling to space. From the first astronaut woman, Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 until NASA todayastronauts have had to fight not only against gravity, but against stereotypes that still persist.

Calandrelli, however, was not intimidated. In his YouTube videos, he shared the eliminated images and reaffirmed the importance of making visible these milestones. “Seeing Earth from space was an indescribable moment”he said. “It’s something we should all experience once.”

The impact of your trip on space exploration

Emily Calandrelli’s flight was not only another step in her career, but also a symbol of the future of space tourism and female participation in science. Each Blue Origin mission and other private companies closer more about the possibility that the space ceases to be the exclusive territory of astronauts trained by decades.

Beyond the emotion of the trip, its scientific impact is also remarkable. Your experiments with plants and biomedical data obtained can help better understand how space affects living beings.